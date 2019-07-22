BJP urges Speaker to hold trust vote on Monday

A BJP delegation comprising J C Madhuswamy and Basavaraj Bommai met Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar at his office and requested him to complete the proceedings on confidence motion.

They pointed out that the Coalition government lacked required numbers as 15 legislators had resigned and tw Independents had withdrawn support. They said that it was undemocratic to drag the time, a move deliberately adopted by Coalition partners.

The two leaders reminded Kumar of his promise and also assurances of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and Coalition coordination committee chairman Siddaramaiah of putting the motion to vote on Monday.

Kumar promised them of taking all measures to complete the voting.