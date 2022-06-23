BJP was consumed by Tipu Sultan first: Siddaramaiah

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 23 2022, 21:46 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2022, 22:23 ist
Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH file photo

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah shot back at Revenue Minister R Ashoka claiming that it was the BJP government that released a book on erstwhile Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan ten years ago.

This was a reaction to Ashoka’s criticism of Siddaramaiah’s “love for Tipu Sultan”.

“It was BJP leaders who were consumed by Tipu Sultan first. Ten years ago when they were consumed by Tipu Sultan, the then CM Jagadish Shettar had released a 425-page book on Tipu Sultan which was written by Dr Shekh Ali,” Siddaramaiah said in a tweet.

“It was BJP leaders, including Ashoka, who got the book on Tipu Sultan released by their government. Shettar and Govind Karjol have written a preface praising Tipu Sultan,” he said, attaching copies of the prefaces signed by the two leaders.

