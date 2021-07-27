BJP will benefit from BSY’s guidance: Arun Singh

BJP will benefit from B S Yediyurappa’s guidance: Arun Singh

Yediyurappa resigned Monday, drawing curtains on the uncertainty that surrounded his continuation

Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 27 2021, 16:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2021, 16:42 ist
B S Yediyurappa. Credit: PTI File Photo

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh hailed outgoing chief minister B S Yediyurappa for providing “fabulous” government over the last two years and said that he would continue to guide the party in the state. 

“B S Yediyurappa has resigned. His government did fabulous work in the last two years. It worked for all classes and sections of society,” Singh told reporters at the Kempegowda International Airport.

“He has long experience in the party’s organisation and government. The party will continue to benefit from his leadership, experience and guidance.” 

Singh, who is in charge of the party’s affairs in Karnataka, arrived in Bengaluru with BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel ahead of the crucial legislature party meeting where the election of a new chief minister is expected. 

Yediyurappa resigned Monday, drawing curtains on the uncertainty that surrounded his continuation. He is currently a caretaker chief minister. 

The BJP has deployed union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy as observers for the election of the leader of the BJP legislature party in Karnataka. The legislature party meet is scheduled at 7 pm in a city hotel. 

