BJP will do justice to disqualified MLAs: Kateel

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel has said that the party would do “justice” to the disqualified MLAs who have contested the bypolls on the BJP ticket.

“It was because of their resignation that the BJP was able to form the government. The party gave them tickets since the Supreme Court allowed them to contest the elections and they too jointed BJP. The party will ensure justice for them,” Kateel said. He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of party convention here on Sunday.

Replying to a question, Kateel said that there would not be need for another Operation Lotus in as BJP would get sufficient numbers in the byelections.”However, discontent is brewing in Congress and let KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao make attempts to keep his flock together,” Kateel said, adding that BJP’s doors were open for all.