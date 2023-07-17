BJP will lose Lok Sabha polls, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

The BJP and its allies will lose the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters here, Siddaramaiah said the Opposition parties' meet held in Bengaluru will discuss strategies to fight against the saffron party in the Lok Sabha polls. "This is the second meeting. Representatives from 24 parties will take part," he said.

Commenting on BJP's jibes that the opposition parties were uniting to fight against one single party, Siddaramaiah said the recently concluded Karnataka Assembly polls were proof that the BJP could be defeated. "Whichever constituency Narendra Modi visited during his campaigning in Karnataka, the BJP lost," he said. The downfall of the BJP has begun with Karnataka, he said, asserting that the BJP and its allies would lose the Lok Sabha polls.

The Narendra Modi-led Union government had ruined the economy of the country and people are living in anxiety because of the BJP's communal politics, he said.

Reacting to the JD(S) aligning with the BJP, Siddaramaiah said the regional party had sacrificed its ideology by prioritising survival.