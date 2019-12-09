BJP will not indulge in Operation Kamala, says Kateel

People of Karnataka reposed faith in developmental works implemented by the Centre and the BJP government in Karnataka, BJP state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel said on Monday.

Reacting to the media as the BJP inches towards a bypoll sweep, Kateel said it was teamwork by BJP leaders that resulted in the party winning the maximum number of seats.

"The people are happy with the works implemented by the state government and in the coming days the government will execute more welfare scheme," he said.

He also said the BJP will not indulge in Operation Kamala any more but if leaders from other parties, including MLAs, were willing to join the party, they would be welcome.