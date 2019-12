Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa exuded confidence that BJP would win 13 seats out of 15 in the assembly by-elections held recently. Congress and JD(S) may win a single seat each.

Speaking to media persons in the helipad at Mankalale village in Sagar taluk, he said the government would complete the full term and there is no threat to it.

He also promised that he would provide pro-people governance.

He was in Sagar to attend the wedding reception of the assembly speaker's daughter.