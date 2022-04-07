BJP will win 2024 LS polls: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

BJP will win 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Sawant, who visited the RSS office at Shastri Nagar here on Thursday during his private visit, held a closed-door meeting with RSS leaders and office-bearers in the city

DHNS
DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Apr 07 2022, 22:52 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2022, 01:31 ist
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Credit: PTI Photo

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has expressed confidence that the BJP will win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with an overwhelming majority under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sawant, who visited the RSS office at Shastri Nagar here on Thursday during his private visit, held a closed-door meeting with RSS leaders and office-bearers in the city. 

Sawant later told reporters that there is no need to give undue importance to statements made by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal or others as BJP is poised to win the coming Lok Sabha election.

About his visit to Belagavi, Sawant said that his visit to the RSS office in Belagavi is nothing special as he regularly visits the RSS offices during his tour to various places. Sawant clarified that he is not campaigning for any election.

He said, as the chief minister of Goa for the second time, his top priorities were employment generation in the coastal State, work to achieve Aatmanirbhar Bharat and SwayamPurna Goa.

He denied reacting to the hijab issue in Karnataka.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
Pramod Sawant
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tata group launches super app 'Tata Neu'

Tata group launches super app 'Tata Neu'

Centre claims it foiled Chinese cyber-attack

Centre claims it foiled Chinese cyber-attack

Elon Musk's arrival stirs fears among Twitter employees

Elon Musk's arrival stirs fears among Twitter employees

How long must an Indian work to earn Ambani's wealth?

How long must an Indian work to earn Ambani's wealth?

Metal plate removed from ex-India skipper's skull

Metal plate removed from ex-India skipper's skull

 