BJP wins three seats, is single largest party in Council

Winning three of the four Legislative Council seats, the ruling BJP increased its strength in the upper house to 30 on Tuesday.

The result of the Karnataka South East Graduates’ constituency is expected on Wednesday.

In Bengaluru Teachers’ constituency, BJP’s Puttanna defeated A P Ranganath of the JD(S) by 2,228 votes and Congress’ Praveen Peter came third. Puttanna, who had switched to BJP from JD(S) earlier this year, polled 7,335 votes against Ranganath’s 5,107, while Peter got 752 votes.



The BJP retained the Karnataka West Graduates’ constituency after the party candidate S V Sankanur beat Congress’ R M Kuberappa by 11,409 votes. Sankanur polled 23,857 votes against Kuberappa’s 12,448. Independent candidate Basavaraj Gurikar was a distant third with 6,188 votes.

Sitting MLC of the Karnataka North East Teachers’ constituency Sharanappa Mattur was defeated by BJP’s Shashil G Namoshi by 3,095 votes. While Mattur polled 6,095 votes, Namoshi got 9,190 votes. The JD(S) was third, with 3,757 votes for its candidate Timmayya Purle.

Counting of the votes for South East Graduates’ constituency started on Tuesday evening, with results expected by Wednesday noon, authorities said.

Polling for these four constituencies was held on October 28. By winning the three seats, the BJP has become the single largest party in the Council, followed by the Congress and the JD(S).