BJP's Arun Kumar sent back to RSS

A mechanical engineer by training, Kumar will be the RSS prachar pramukh (in charge of media) in Karnataka

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 19 2022, 21:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2022, 02:37 ist

Karnataka BJP general secretary (organisation) Arun Kumar has been repatriated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in a key structural move ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections.

Kumar, a full-time pracharak, was appointed as the organising general secretary in 2016 following B L Santhosh's elevtion to a national role in the party.

A mechanical engineer by training, Kumar will be the RSS prachar pramukh (in charge of media) in Karnataka. 

This decision was taken at an RSS meeting here.

In another decision, the RSS has decided to depute its Tumakuru pracharak Rajesh to the BJP. While there is no clarity on what responsibility the BJP will give Rajesh, speculation is that he might replace Kumar as the organising general secretary. Rajesh is a native of Dakshina Kannada, who was earlier a pracharak in Mysuru. 

Other changes include: G R Suresh (in charge of tribal communities), S L Krishnamurthy (Hindu Seva Pratishthana) and Manohar Matad (coordinator for development of temples).

