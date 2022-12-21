BJP's C T Ravi plays down K'taka-Maharashtra border row

BJP's C T Ravi plays down K'taka-Maharashtra border dispute over Belagavi

Ravi said that the BJP is keen on creating positive connections rather than triggering further debates on the issue

DHNS
DHNS, Panaji,
  • Dec 21 2022, 02:55 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2022, 02:55 ist
BJP National General Secretary C.T. Ravi takes out a 'padyatra' as part of 'Dattajayanti' celebrations at Baba Budangiri cave shrine, in Chikkamagaluru district, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP national general secretary C T Ravi on Tuesday tried to play down the border issue between Maharashtra and Karnataka over the Belagavi district, by saying that both states share cultural relations.

Ravi, who is in charge of the party’s Goa affairs, was here to conduct a meeting of top party officials ahead of a much-speculated reshuffle of the state cabinet.

Ravi said that the BJP is keen on creating positive connections rather than triggering further debates on the issue.

Also Read | Police foil MES' bid to hold Maha Melav, leaders detained in Belagavi

“We are not here to debate, but to connect. They have a border dispute, but they (Maharashtra and Karnataka) also share cultural relations,” Ravi told reporters when asked to comment on the controversy related to Belagavi.

“They have the same culture, but their language is different. But there is a relation in the languages too. There are many common words in both languages. The matter is currently in court, we need to obey court’s order,” he also said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
Bharatiya Janata Party
C T Ravi
Karnataka
Maharashtra
Belagavi
Karnataka-Maharashtra border row
Karnataka News
Karnataka Politics
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

SRK on British magazine's list of 50 greatest actors

SRK on British magazine's list of 50 greatest actors

Design for King Charles III bank notes unveiled in UK

Design for King Charles III bank notes unveiled in UK

Ambulance driver stops to share drinks with patient

Ambulance driver stops to share drinks with patient

Moments from Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra

Moments from Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra

Bugs, dogs and snubs: World of offbeat sports in 2022

Bugs, dogs and snubs: World of offbeat sports in 2022

 