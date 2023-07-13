BJP's conspiring to give Hindutva angle to youth's murder: H C Mahadevappa

Social Welfare and District incharge Minister H C Mahadevappa categorically denied that the murder of Yuva Brigade member Venugopal in T Narsipur had anything to do with religion or politics.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the house of Venugopal's house in T Narsipur on Thursday, he said that it is not right to politicise the murder. The BJP has conspired to give Hindutva agenda to the murder. This will not work.

Venugopal had celebrated Hanuma Jayanti in a grand manner. There was a clash between two groups over parking a motorbike and placing a photo during the procession, resulting in the murder.

Besides, the BJP has been unnecessarily dragging the name of my son Sunil Bose in the murder case. They have levelled such allegations against him even before. Now, BJP is trying to prove it true.

Police have been conducting the probe in the right direction. Six accused were arrested within six hours of the murder. But, BJP is trying to give a religious colour to the murder.

If someone from the SC/ST community is murdered, a compensation of Rs 8 lakh will be given. We have given Rs 4.12 lakh as the first installment of compensation. The rest will be disbursed once the charge sheet is filed, he said. Effort will be taken to provide a job to the wife of Venugopal, he assured.