BJP's decline will start from Karnataka: HDK

Kumaraswamy said that the BJP had so far poached 800 MLAs and MPs across India

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jan 02 2023, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2023, 03:24 ist
H D Kumaraswamy. Credit: DH Photo

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy said that BJP will be decimated soon and its decline will begin from Karnataka through the upcoming Assembly elections.

He was speaking at a media conference during his ‘Pancharatna Yatre’ here on Monday. Kumaraswamy said that the BJP had so far poached 800 MLAs and MPs across India.

“Now, BJP is again involved in ‘Operation Kamala’ before elections. The party is poaching winnable candidates in many constituencies by threatening and blackmailing them. The BJP, which has no capacity to nurture leaders and win elections, is dependent on candidates from other parties,” he alleged.

“Thus, the JD(S) is committed to rout the BJP in Karnataka. BJP leaders like Amit Shah should limit their unethical politics to North India. They should not provoke the JD(S),” he added.

H D Kumaraswamy
Karnataka
Karnataka News
BJP
Karnataka Politics

