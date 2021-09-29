BJP's first Assembly bypoll under Bommai on October 30

Karnataka BJP will face its first Assembly polls under Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai when Hangal and Sindagi constituencies go to the polls on October 30. Results will be out on November 2.

Elections for the two constituencies were necessitated following the demise of MLAs C M Udasi of BJP from Hangal in June and M C Managuli of JD(S) from Sindagi in January.

Bommai exuded confidence of winning both seats. “More than my leadership (to fight the elections), we will face it under the party’s leadership,” he said.

State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel will dispatch observers to assess the situation and start the process of candidate selection.

KPCC president D K Shivakumar told reporters in Delhi that Ashok Managuli, son of M C Managuli, will contest from Sindagi while Mane Srinivas may be fielded from Hangal.

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said, “We will field Nayaz from Hangal constituency. At Sindagi, there are five hopefuls.”

