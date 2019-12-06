BJP's K S Eshwarappa likens DyCM berth to Aishwarya Rai

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj minister K S Eshwarappa raked up yet another controversy by making a sexist remark while commenting on the possible creation of additional Deputy CM berths after the bypoll results are out.

Responding to a question at a news conference, Eshwarappa likened DyCM berth to Aishwarya Rai, to convey that not everyone can be given the berth. "There is no politician who is not interested (in being DyCM). Youth, once they come of age, can seek Aishwarya Rai as their wife. But, there is only one of her," he said, adding that not every aspirant can be made DyCM.

The question was in connection with rumours that Congress rebel and Gokak BJP candidate Ramesh Jarkiholi could be inducted as DyCM following bypolls.

Such foot in the mouth moment for Eshwarappa is not new. In 2015, when he was opposition leader in the legislative council, he had kicked up a row over his insensitive response to a female journalist. While responding to a question on rape cases in Karnataka, he had said that opposition parties would be unable to do anything if someone raped the journalist.

The statement had evoked condemnation from various quarters, following which Eshwarappa blamed the media of misrepresenting his comment. He had also attracted criticism for comparing Congress MLAs to 'hijras' in September this year.