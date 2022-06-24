BJP's priority is comfort of its leaders: Shivakumar

BJP's priority is comfort of its leaders, says D K Shivakumar

He said the BJP puts up flexes and flags to welcome their leaders, but files cases when Congress does it

DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 24 2022, 22:43 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2022, 23:05 ist
D K Shivakumar. Credit: DH file photo

KPCC president D K Shivakumar mocked the BJP government on Friday by saying that roads in Bengaluru are fixed only when leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit the city.

“When the media ran a campaign against potholes, the government did not realise. The potholes were not closed even when citizens faced trouble. But the roads are asphalted only when their leaders come. So, their priority is not people, but the comfort of their leaders,” Shivakumar criticised.

Speaking to reporters, he said the BJP puts up flexes and flags to welcome their leaders. “When the Congress does that, they file cases against us. They’ve issued a notice because a cutout was placed inside the premises of the Congress office in Padmanabhanagar. Why hasn’t the police commissioner filed cases against the BJP that did this all over Bengaluru?” he asked.

ED summons

Shivakumar said he has the summons to go to New Delhi in connection with a charge sheet that the Enforcement Directorate has filed against him and others for alleged money laundering. “They should have filed the charge sheet within six months, but they have taken years. I have the summons to appear on June 31 (July 1). I’ll go,” he said.

