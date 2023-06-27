Blaming outsiders for poll defeat not right: D V Sadananda Gowda

Former chief minister and Bengaluru North MP D V Sadananda Gowda on Tuesday said that it is not right to blame those who joined BJP for indiscipline that has crept into the party’s functioning in recent times.

Gowda’s statement assumes significance in the wake of veteran BJP leader K S Eshwarappa's oblique reference to Congress MLAs who defected and joined the party for rising indiscipline.

Also Read | BJP in chaos as infighting spills out

“I don’t find it right to blame those who came to the party. Once they have come to our party, we should treat them like any other BJP leader. The party should take corrective measures to prevent indiscipline from creeping into the party,” Gowda said.

He stressed that reasons for the party’s debacle must be evaluated holistically and that blaming others for the defeat is not correct.

“What we all (BJP) must accept is that the party’s rivals succeeded in their campaign of five guarantees, heavy anti-incumbency and political strategies of rivals were way better than that of BJPs may have caused the party to lose badly in the Assembly polls,” he said.