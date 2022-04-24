Bommai-Bellad meet sparks off speculations

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s visit to Hubballi-Dharwad West MLA Arvind Bellad’s residence here on Sunday has sparked off speculations.
Bellad is eyeing for a berth in the Bommai cabinet.
After attending a programme at the Ayurveda College, Bommai headed to Bellad’s house on Gokul road for breakfast. He spent over 30 minutes with Bellad.
“It was a courtesy visit. We exchanged a few words on business. There was no politics,” Bommai told reporters.
“Bommai’s family was invited for the breakfast as the Chief Minister was in Hubballi. My induction into the cabinet is left to the high command,” Bellad said.
Check out latest DH videos here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Dark humour still alive in frontline cellar in Ukraine
Happy Birthday Sachin! Master Blaster's best knock
DH Radio | The spectacular success of KGF-2
Messi reinventing himself in twilight of his career
Hamilton abandons all hopes of world title for Mercedes
Arun Shourie: Truth and dare
Women, through the lens of women