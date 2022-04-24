Bommai-Bellad meet sparks off speculations

Bommai-Bellad meet sparks off speculations

Bellad is eyeing for a berth in the Bommai cabinet. 

DHNS
DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Apr 24 2022, 23:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2022, 03:53 ist
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (L) and BJP leader Arvind Bellad. Credit: DH File Photos

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s visit to Hubballi-Dharwad West MLA Arvind Bellad’s residence here on Sunday has sparked off speculations.

Bellad is eyeing for a berth in the Bommai cabinet.  

After attending a programme at the Ayurveda College, Bommai headed to Bellad’s house on Gokul road for breakfast. He spent over 30 minutes with Bellad. 

“It was a courtesy visit. We exchanged a few words on business. There was no politics,” Bommai told reporters.

“Bommai’s family was invited for the breakfast as the Chief Minister was in Hubballi. My induction into the cabinet is left to the high command,” Bellad said.

Karnataka
Indian Politics
BJP
Arvind Bellad
basavaraj bommai

