Bommai calls all-party meeting to take call on Karnataka's water disputes

Bommai said that Karnataka is a mid-riparian state

Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 22 2022, 18:01 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2022, 18:01 ist

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will convene an all-party meeting in the first week of February to discuss Karnataka’s water disputes involving neighbouring states, which he said have reached a “crucial” stage. 

This was one of the outcomes of Bommai’s meeting with Karnataka’s legal team and senior officials where they discussed the Krishna, Cauvery and Mahadayi disputes.

“In the first week of February, an all-party meeting will be held with advocates, senior ministers and floor leaders in the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council,” Bommai told reporters after the meeting. “We will discuss the status of these cases and how we should move forward. When it comes to land and water issues, we’ve always worked together, even when we were in the Opposition.” 

Bommai said that Karnataka is a mid-riparian state. “So, the states above and below us keep raising disputes,” he said. “When it comes to the Krishna basin, the Bachawat and Brijesh Mishra tribunals have delivered their award and the notification is awaited as the case is before the Supreme Court,” he said. 

“In the case of Mahadayi, the tribunal order has come, but the SC is hearing cases as all three states (Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa) have filed objections on the water allocation,” he said. “In the case of Cauvery, the tribunal order has been notified. But Tamil Nadu has moved SC on various issues, including Mekedatu.”

Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol said that it was decided to request the SC registrar to reconstitute the bench on which two judges have recused themselves from hearing the Krishna dispute. “The Mekedatu case is coming up before the SC on February 16. Another meeting will be held before that to take stock of our preparation. And, the Mahadayi case is in the final stages in the SC. We decided to seek faster hearings,” he said. 

