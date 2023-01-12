Bommai calls Congress 'desperate', dubs their free power promise 'irrational'

Terming the Congress's promise to provide 200 units of power free for each household if voted to power as 'irresponsible' and 'irrational', Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday stated that it shows the level of desperation of the Congress and one can expect more such announcements.

"They are desperate and therefore, they are announcing this. It shows how at the lowest level they are in the electoral race. You can expect more such announcements from them due to their desperation," he said.

Criticising that the Congress has no plans to actually implement its assurance, Bommai said, "They want to win polls based on false assurances. They could not properly give power for six hours when they were in power, and how can they give it free," he asked.

It is okay if Kejriwal makes such announcements as he is new, but Congress was in power for so many years, Bommai added. Replying to Congress leaders' allegation about alleged racketeer Santro Ravi's links with the BJP, Bommai said the Congress has gone bankrupt politically.

"Congress is the main entrance of all such bad culture into politics, and let them clean their house first. I have asked to verify whether Santro Ravi was a BJP worker or not," he added.

He also said he has no information about the arrest of Santro Ravi by Mysuru police. Bommai said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given various programmes for the empowerment of youth, and his message during the inauguration of the National Youth Festival would bring enthusiasm to the youth.