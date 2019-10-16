Bommai contradicts on his first ATS at Bengaluru

A day after stating that Bengaluru would get State’s first Anti-Terrorist Squad in Karnataka, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai made a contradictory statement that Mangaluru, Mysuru and other cities in Karnataka already have ATS stations.

Speaking to media persons at Hubballi Airport here on Wednesday, he said Bengaluru already has a ATS. Bengaluru is a big city and has huge population, based on the intelligence received we have decided to strengthen the ATS.

He also clarified that is there are no dearth of arms, ammunition and advance technology to ATS. “We will provide all the men and material required for the special squad,” he said and added that trained and qualified police officials will be deployed to the ATS so as to ensure that to prevent any terror threats in State.

He said the police department has all the previous ‘terror cases’ in Karnataka under their radar and are closely monitoring the cases including those which took place in Hubballi and Belagavi.