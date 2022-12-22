Bommai dubs Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut as 'traitor' for 'enter like China' comment

In a hard-hitting response to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut for his remark that Maharashtra would enter Karnataka 'like China entered India', Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said such an attempt would be met with Indian Army's treatment.

Replying to the debate on border issue in the Assembly at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha here, Bommai termed Raut as a 'traitor' taking pride in Chinese army's intrusion into India.

"[Raut's] statement is nothing but a traitor's statement. If he tries to invade our territory, then he and his men will meet with the same fate of the Chinese army in the hands of our Army twice," Bommai said.

In the same breath, Bommai maintained that the state government has never been in favour of closing its borders with neighbouring states. "It is an open border and there will be no restriction for people's movement. But, if mischief mongers like Raut try to enter that too threatening us, then it won't be taken lightly or kindly and they will get a befitting reply," he said.

Bommai said that the state government has shown its commitment by stopping MES from organising the Maha Melav. "For the first time, we did not allow them to hold any such rally or conventions," he said, in response to a demand by Leader of the Opposition Siddarmaiah to tackle Maharashtra politicians without succumbing to any pressure.