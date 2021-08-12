Bommai has to come out of Yediyurappa's shadow: Yatnal

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Thursday stated that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai must come out of B S Yediyurappa's influence, and said that the circumstances would make him do so.

"Bommai has become the chief minister due to continuous pressure by Yediyurappa. But, Bommai should work independently, and let us wait for a few months. Changing chief minister's advisers and some officials shows that changes are taking place in this regard," he said.

Continuing his criticism against former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, Yatnal said, "Yediyurappa announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for house collapse, but only Rs 1 lakh was given. His son Vijayendra's interference has still continued from Cauvery".

Also Read | 'Bommai govt's countdown has begun, BJP is nothing without BSY'

Our demand was to change the chief minister, and that has happened. I did not engage in cheap politics to become a minister. I was not made a minister due to my opposition to Yediyurappa, and the party high-command probably decided that to avoid embarrassment. I do not repent the decision as I have become hero to zero and vice versa also, the Vijayapur City MLA noted.

All should co-operate with the new chief minister, and I pray that his government completes the term. When people are in trouble due to floods and other situations, it is not correct for MLAs to lobby for a ministerial berth and for a minister to get some other portfolio, Yatnal added.