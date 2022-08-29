Bommai meets BSY, discusses Janotsava rallies

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday met BJP central parliamentary board member B S Yediyurappa and discussed upcoming party events, including the Janotsava rallies in September and October.

As many as six Janotsavas are scheduled in September and October.

The BJP will start with a Janotsava rally at Doddaballapur on September 8.

Bommai told reporters that Yediyurappa conveyed to him the directions issued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president J P Nadda and BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh.

Yediyurappa met them during his New Delhi visit last week.

Noting that Modi will be Mangaluru on September 2, Bommai said that discussions were held on the programmes to be organised by the party during the PM's visit.

"Based on Nadda's directions, six rallies will be held in September and October," Bommai said.

Different teams of leaders under Yediyurappa, Bommai, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and BJP national general secretary in charge of Karnataka Arun Singh will travel to different parts of the state to drum up support for the party ahead of elections.

"A meeting of senior leaders will be held soon to take a final call on the events planned in September and October," Bommai said.