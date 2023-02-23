Bommai picks up panel report on Arkavathy scam, rattles Congress

Congress was caught unawares in the Assembly on Thursday as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai sought to turn the tables on the issue of corruption by reading out damning portions of the nonpublic Justice HS Kempanna Commission’s report on the Arkavathy Layout scam.

Bommai also read scathing excerpts from the High Court’s order abolishing the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), in what became a blitz that left Congress outnumbered to put up a strong defence.

Justice Kempanna Commission's report was submitted in 2017 when Congress was in power, but not made public. The then chief minister Siddaramaiah was accused of denotifying land in the Arkavathy Layout. Bommai dusted out the report to attack Congress.

"Leader of the Opposition [Siddaramaiah] has said that no land was denotified in the Arkavathy Layout," Bommai said, going on to quote the report to say 868 acres were excluded from acquisition in violation of court orders to favour owners and persons interested in the lands. "Is this not corruption?" Bommai said.

"The way in which various recommendatory reports and orders of BDA's land acquisition officers came to be generated and the manner in which they came to be considered by the men at the helm of affairs has turned the entire scheme into scam," Bommai quoted from the report, much to the Congress' dismay.

It was upon Deputy Leader of the Opposition UT Khader, Opposition Chief Whip Ajay Singh, former ministers KJ George and Eshwar Khandre to defend Congress. "You should first lay the commission's report in the House," George demanded. Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri asked the government to formally lay the commission's report in the Assembly.

Bommai claimed that the Akravathy Layout scam caused a loss of Rs 8,000 crore to the government. "Where did this money go?" he said. "We will prosecute those involved in the scam. We will put all of them in jail."

Referring to the '40% commission' allegation made by Congress against the BJP, Bommai said: "While you rely on a baseless letter written by a contractor named Kempanna, here's the report of a judicial commission headed by Justice Kempanna that exposes your corruption."

On the ACB that was formed when Congress was in power, Geroge pointed out that the advocate-general had defended the decision in court. "Why didn't you appeal the High Court order abolishing the ACB?" he said.

"Are you saying the HC judgement is wrong? Appealing would mean going against Lokayukta. But we’re in favour of Lokayukta," Bommai said, adding that the Congress government used ACB to have 'B' reports filed in 59 cases of corruption, including some against Siddaramaiah. "The AG's argument was on the position of law. What was your morality and ethics in forming the ACB? You should clarify that," Bommai said.

The contest was so one-sided that JD(S) MLA KM Shivalinge Gowda quipped: "You (Bommai) are hitting fours and sixes, but there's nobody on the other side to field."