Bommai plays down Law Minister Madhuswamy's comments on functioning of his govt

Days after Law Minister J C Madhuswamy’s derisive comments on the government’s functioning went viral, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday played it down saying his Cabinet colleague spoke in a different context.

Breaking his silence on the viral audio clip, Madhuswamy said his remarks during a private phone conservation were “provoked” and blamed the media as well as other ministers for exaggeration.

“[Madhuswamy] spoke in a different context. I'll talk to him. There’s no need to misunderstand this,” Bommai said. “There was some issue in the cooperation sector three months ago and he spoke about that. I’ll talk to other ministers also. Everything else is alright, no problem.”

Also Read | Madhuswamy jibe: Somashekhar says govt working fine

On August 13, an undated phone conversation between Madhuswamy and a Channapatna-based social worker named Bhaskar went viral. The caller complained that the VSSN Bank was fleecing farmers. Madhuswamy is heard saying that cooperation minister ST Somashekhar has not taken action. “We're not running a government here; we're just doing management, pulling through for the next 7-8 months,” he is heard saying.

The Congress used this to target the BJP government while Somashekhar and Planning Minister Munirathna slammed Madhuswamy.

Madhuswamy did not deny the phone conversation. “I don't even know how many days back the conversation happened. It was a private conversation that was recorded in violation of my right to privacy. I'm thinking of not answering calls anymore,” he said.

“I am sure I was provoked to say that. I must have been asked why the government is not taking action. To this, I must have said, ‘Well, alright, there’s no government and we’re just managing’. I explained myself to the CM and he was convinced. I thought the matter was over,” Madhuswamy said.

Also Read | Karnataka Horticulture Minister asks Law Minister Madhuswamy to quit over viral audio clip

The minister rued that Somashekhar and Munirathna jumped the gun. “I don't know why my colleagues started reacting. They should've at least called me first. That would have given true meaning to the word 'colleague',” he said.

The Chikkanayakanahalli MLA maintained that farmers are being fleeced in cooperative banks. “In DCC banks where farmers get loans, a 10 per cent amount is being collected as an additional share. As a loanee farmer myself, I’ve paid this. And, interest is charged on this 10 per cent money. It’s illegal,” he said.

Speaking to reporters, Somashekhar said he ordered “a pin-to-pin” inquiry on Madhuswamy’s claim. "We want to lend Rs 24,000 crore to 33 lakh farmers. We don't want any irregularities," he said.