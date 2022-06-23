Bommai says no plans to discuss Karnataka Cabinet rejig

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said he has no plan to discuss rejig of his cabinet with the BJP top brass.

The chief minister arrived in Delhi to be present during the filing of the nomination papers by BJP candidate Droupadi Murmu for the presidential election, which is scheduled to be held on Friday.

Bommai told reporters, "I came to Delhi for the presidential election purpose. This time, there is no plan to discuss with the party leaders about the cabinet expansion."

"Next time when I come to Delhi, I will raise the pending cabinet to rejig with the party leaders. Now, all party leaders in Delhi are busy with the presidential election,” the chief minister said.

Bommai will be one of the proposers for the BJP candidate for the election.