Bommai to discuss Cabinet rejig with high command on April 6

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday that he will discuss Cabinet rejig with BJP national president J P Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday.

The CM, who was here to meet the party top brass and union ministers, told reporters, “During the course of my discussion with the party leaders, I will raise the issue of Cabinet expansion."

To a question on whether he will undertake expansion or reshuffle, he said everything will be decided after discussions with the leaders.

Bommai called on Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and requested him to grant early approval for the Mekedatu project.

The CM also requested the minister to take steps for early notification of the final award of the Krishna river water tribunal.

“The minister responded positively to our pleas. On the demand to declare Upper Bhadra as a national project, the minister promised to hold another meeting on Wednesday,” he said.

On Karnataka's request to make sufficient allocation of water to the state while interlinking rivers, the CM said the minister responded positively and promised to protect the interests of all states.

