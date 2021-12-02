Bommai to talk to Yatnal over cabinet reshuffle statement

Bommai to talk to Yatnal over cabinet rejig statement

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 02 2021, 23:04 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2021, 23:05 ist
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH File Photo/Satish Badiger

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said he would speak to Basanagouda Patil Yatnal over the BJP leader's statement that there would be major changes in the state cabinet after December 10.

The CM was reacting to the media about Yatnal's latest statement that there would be major changes in the government after December 10. The Vijayapura MLA also said that many ministers will be dropped during the reshuffle.

“Yatnal is my good friend. He keeps giving statements on different issues. He must be knowing something, which I don't know. I will discuss with him in which context he made the statements”, the CM said.

When asked whether Yatnal became a political fortune teller, the CM said, "Yatnal has political knowledge."

Yatnal also said there were several complaints against many ministers that they were not coming to office and clearing files.

