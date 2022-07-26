Bommai under RSS' clutches: Congress

The Congress on Tuesday charged that the BJP's "Janotsava" (people's festival) to mark Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's one year in office was "Bhrashtotsava" (festival of corruption).

KPCC president D K Shivakumar, Leaders of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and B K Hariprasad, in a joint news conference, gave the Bommai-led BJP government "zero" marks while accusing it of encouraging hatred and corruption.

"Bommai is celebrating one year in office on July 28. However, it is three years since BJP came to power on July 26. That's two years under B S Yediyurappa and one under Bommai," Siddaramaiah pointed out. "Bommai is celebrating one year of his government to show people that he's not running the show under Yediyurappa's shadow," he said.

Also read | Will discuss Karnataka Cabinet rejig with Nadda: Bommai

"While Yediyurappa tried to work by escaping the RSS, Bommai is completely caught under the RSS' clutches. He's doing what they dictate," Siddaramaiah said.

The former chief minister said the one year of Bommai's administration was "completely disappointing".

"In his tenure, large-scale corruption never seen in Karnataka's history has taken place. For the first time, contractors had to pay 40 per cent commission. There has been zero development. I give a zero score to this government," Siddaramaiah said.

Shivakumar claimed that Bengaluru has become "corruption capital" under Bommai. "Neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor Union Home Minister Amit Shah are attending the one year celebration as the government has not done anything worthwhile," he said.