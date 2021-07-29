Bommai will be obligated to Yediyurappa: Siddaramaiah

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Thursday said that it will be 'inevitable' for Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to remain obligated to his predecessor B S Yediyurappa for getting him the job.

He even cautioned Bommai that he would meet the fate of D V Sadananda Gowda, who had to step down as CM, after falling out with Yediyurappa.

"It's inevitable... he will have to be under Yediyurappa's obligation. It's just like you'll be loyal to the one who gave you a job," Siddaramaiah told reporters. "If [Bommai] doesn't remain loyal, don't you remember what happened to D V Sadananda Gowda?" he added.

The Congress leader said Yediyurappa was replaced due to corruption charges. "PM Modi knew that if Yediyurappa would continue, then it would be bad for the BJP. Everybody knew about the corruption in the Yediyurappa government. But, merely changing the CM won't help, because Bommai is Yediyurappa's candidate," Siddaramaiah said.

Siddaramaiah was speaking after launching a booklet that lists out the 'failures' of the BJP government that completed two years in office on July 26. "The BJP did not focus on development at all. There's been bad governance, corruption and zero development in two years. There's no achievement of the Yediyurappa government," he said.

"The corruption is so deep that they've made money on eggs given to children. Shashikala Jolle, the Women and Child Development Minister, was never asked to resign and Yediyurappa just kept quiet," he said. "Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, they took bribes in the procurement of equipment such as ventilators, masks, PPE kits and sanitizers," he charged.