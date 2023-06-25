Bommai, Yatnal exchange taunts, barbs at party workers meet

The party workers meeting here on Sunday witnessed senior BJP leaders Basavaraj Bommai and Basanagouda Patil Yatnal exchange taunts and barbs.

Bijapur MLA Yatnal set the ball rolling saying: Congress government will not last long. Siddaramaiah will not relinquish the CM post. That’s when D K Shivakumar will come calling Basavaraj Bommai to threaten Sonia Gandhi. Bommai, please...don’t allow Shivakumar into your house.”

He continued: “Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Shamanur Shivashankarappa visited the residences of B S Yediyurappa and Bommai recently. They call it a courtesy visit, but the intention behind the visits is different. Why should we let the power hungry rival party leaders inside our house?.”

“Sidaramaiah had recently said that he would not talk to opposition leaders nor visit their houses. We should follow the same - not talk to Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar. If you keep hobnobbing with the (Congress) leaders, it will dent the morale of the party workers,” Yatnal said in his inimitable style.

Countering Yatnal’s beamers, Bommai said, “Goudre, I have never indulged in adjustment politics. Can’t say no to someone who wants to visit my house. But that doesn’t mean that I will compromise on my principles. You don’t worry. People are aware of those who have compromised without visiting houses. We are open and transparent.”

He said BJP was like his mother. Party workers were like his brothers and sisters and that he has not betrayed them.