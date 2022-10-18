Book BJP leaders who spread false informations: Congress

The Congress on Tuesday said it would up the ante against the BJP government, setting a 15-day deadline for saffron leaders to be booked for “misleading” the CBI investigation with “false information” on the death of Paresh Mesta.

"The BJP should apologise to Paresh's family and the youth of Dakshina Kannada," KPCC communications chief Priyank Kharge said.

"The likes of Shobha Karandlaje, K S Eshwarappa, C T Ravi, Nalin Kumar Kateel and Anantkumar Hegde should be booked for spreading false information on Paresh's death," he said, citing the CBI's closure report on the case that the BJP had projected in 2017 as a communal killing. The agency did not find any evidence to corroborate the BJP's claims.

"If suo motu action is not taken within 15 days, the Congress will file a complaint with the CBI against BJP leaders for misleading the investigation," he said.

Kharge also urged the youth not to "fall prey" to the BJP-RSS agenda.

"If they want you to wear the saffron shawl, ask them why the children of BJP leaders don't wear it. Why is it always the poor, the Idigas, Billavas and SC/STs who are pushed into cow vigilantism?" he said.

'SayCM' campaign

The Congress said it would launch a 'SayCM' campaign to force the BJP to answer questions.

"The Congress asked the 50th question of the 'Nim Hatra Idya Uttara?' campaign. The BJP’s silence to the first 50 questions is proof that they’re guilty of the charges," the party said in a press release.

The 'SayCM' campaign is a take on the Congress' viral 'PayCM' campaign targeting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai over corruption allegations.