Book murder charges against K S Eshwarappa, demands Ramanath Rai

Former Minister and KPCC Vice President B Ramanath Rai has urged the authorities to book criminal cases against Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K S Eshwarappa in connection with the death of contractor Santosh Patil.

“He should be sacked from the cabinet immediately. Along with booking murder charges against Eshwarappa, the police should arrest him,” he demanded.

The allegations on 40 per cent commission took a serious turn with the death of contractor Santosh Patil. Even Santosh Patil’s wife has termed it as a murder, said Rai.

Patil, a Belagavi-based contractor, was found dead in an Udupi hotel on Tuesday, weeks after he accused Eshwarappa of demanding a 40 per cent commission in sanctioning work bills worth Rs 4 crore.

Rai said that Patil ended his life after he failed to get the bills cleared for the 108 government contract works worth over Rs 4 crore that he carried out. To carry out the works, he had raised loans from money lenders, thinking that once the works are completed, payment will be made by the concerned authorities.

He said Patil’s WhatsApp message “is nothing but a death note.” It mentions the persistent harassment from Eshwarappa and his associates.

He said those who came to power with a slogan 'Na khaunga, na khane dunga' (would not take bribes, nor let anyone do so), had remained silent even after the contractors' association submitted a complaint on commission charges to the PMO.

Further, he said Minister K J George had resigned after Deputy Superintendent of Police M K Ganapathi ended his life accusing George of harassing him. Later, the CBI gave a clean chit to K J George.

KPCC Vice President P V Mohan said that it is a high profile case. The contractors association had levelled allegations on commission charged by B Y Vijayendra, son of B S Yediyurappa as well. A high-level probe should be initiated into the allegations.

