Book suo motu case against K S Eshwarappa for his comments, Congress demands SP

KPCC spokesperson and former MLA K B Prasanna Kumar has appealed to Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad to book suo motu case against Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa for his provocative remarks during BJP core committee meeting held in the city on August 8.

In the memorandum submitted to the police officer, he said, 'The BJP leader has reportedly told his party workers to hit back with double force if they are attacked during a core committee meeting. Eshwarpapa himself admitted it before the media. His remarks are provocative and aimed at disturbing the peace in society. It is unbecoming of a minister to make such remarks. While taking oath as a minister in the cabinet headed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai recently, he had promised that he would not indulge in any kind of enmity. Now, he has gone against his own words. So, police must book a case against him."

Speaking to media persons, Congress leader Prasanna Kumar alleged that Eshwarappa succeeded in dethroning B S Yediyurappa from the top post. "Later, the BJP leader did everything to become the chief minister or deputy chief minister. But he did not succeed. So, he has lost his mental balance. Hence, Eshwarappa is making such provocative statements. Shivamogga had witnessed communal violence whenever such statements were made. So, police must act against the minister," Prasanna Kumar demanded.