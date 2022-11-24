Border dispute: All-party meet next week, says Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said he would convene an all-party meeting next week to discuss whether or not Karnataka should sort out its border dispute with Maharashtra by way of talks.

Bommai said it was his Maharashtra counterpart Eknath Shinde who indicated willingness for an out-of-court settlement in the border dispute.

"Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, while speaking to the press about the Supreme Court, has said that he was thinking of sorting out the matter by holding talks," Bommai said. "I will convene an all-party meeting next week where we will discuss and decide."

Bommai maintained that it was Maharashtra that filed a case in the Supreme Court. "The border dispute itself is a closed chapter. There's no dispute after the States Reorganisation Act came," he said. "Right now, we have the legal fight before us. In the past, the decision to fight it out was taken in an all-party meeting. Now, we will decide on holding talks in the all-party meeting," he said.

