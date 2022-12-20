Border row: Cong slams Bommai on meet with Shah

The Congress lashed out at Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for agreeing to form a coordination committee with Maharashtra.

During a debate in the Assembly on the border dispute, leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah slammed Bommai for ‘succumbing under pressure’ and ‘weakening’ Karnataka’s stand.

“Why did you agree to such a demand without any resistance?” Siddaramaiah said, maintaining that Bommai should not have agreed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s suggestion on a joint panel with Maharashtra.

Intervening, senior Congress H K Patil, a former nodal minister for the border dispute, said Bommai should have had the courtesy to convene an all-party meeting before holding talks with Shah.

“Karnataka’s opposition parties have a rich legacy of standing behind the ruling party whenever the government is facing threat by external forces to protect the state’s border, language and water. Why did you not have the confidence in the Opposition?” Patil said.

Conceding, Bommai said: “Yes, I agree that it was a mistake on my part. I could not convene the all-party meeting as the meeting with (Shah) was scheduled in utmost urgency. That day, I did not have the time. In hindsight, I feel I should have convened the all-party meeting,” he said.

The chief minister, however, said the joint panel of six ministers has been formed only to discuss local issues.

“Mere constitution of such a panel will not dilute our time-tested stand on the border dispute,” he said.

Reiterating his commitment in protecting the state’s interests, Bommai said the government did not allow MES to hold its ‘Maha Melav’ this time and hundreds of their activists were detained.

Also, leaders from Maharashtra were restrained from entering the state.

“MES used to organise Maha Melav on the first day of the legislature session since 2006. This time, we stopped them, which proves our commitment,” he said.