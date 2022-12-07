Border row: No need to convene all-party meet, says Govind Karjol

Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol, who rejected Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah’s demand to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the border dispute with Maharashtra, asserted that the state government was handling the dispute properly.

“Hence, the situation does not warrant such a step.”

Karjol, who is also Belagavi district in-charge minister, told reporters on Wednesday that situation had not yet reached a stage, where convening an all-party meeting to discuss the matter had become necessary.

“We are handling the dispute very well,” he said replying to a question on Siddaramaiah’s remarks that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai should have convened an all-party meeting by now.

Pointing out that the issue of jurisdiction and maintainability of the case had come before Supreme Court for hearing, Karjol said that the state government was capable of tackling the case legally.

He said, “Just because Maharashtra has convened an all-party meeting, we need not convene the same. Let us (Karnataka) not become part of their (Maharashtra) drama”.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that the state government had taken all possible measure to prevent activities which otherwise would have disrupted peace in the border district.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the programme commemorating Armed Forces Flag Day at Raj Bhavan in the city.

“We are on alert mode. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has already conveyed the required message to his counterpart in Maharashtra. Both governments are aware of the federal structure of this country. The state government is already fighting this case legally at all levels,” he said.

“We will not allow anyone to exploit the situation,” Araga added.