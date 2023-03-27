'Bring JD(S) to power for a golden era,' says Kumaraswamy

Former chief minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy appealed to the people to bless the party to bring them back to power independently with full majority, like they had done for H D Deve Gowda to become the chief minister.

He was speaking at the JD(S) mega convention (where over 10 lakh people from across the state participated) to conclude Pancharatna Yatra at 100-acre land near Tripura Sundari Devi temple, on Ring Road in Mysuru on Sunday.

Addressing the huge crowd, H D Kumaraswamy said, “The people should vote for the JD(S) to come to power. That will fulfill the dream of H D Deve Gowda. I would develop Karnataka as a model state, which has not been done by any one in 70 years, after India got Independence.”

Kumaraswamy said, “People should not get attracted by the speeches of national BJP leaders, visiting the state. They should not be lured by anything offered by any party. They should not believe guarantee cards of Congress. They are duplicate cards. Blessings of the people are our strength. They should give an opportunity for the JD(S) for their good future. Pancharatna programmes will bring a new golden era to people.”

Pancharatna programmes

He explained his Pancharatna programmes and said, “I understand the problems of people by meeting them. These programmes are designed to resolve their problems. Every single event of yatra has given me a different experience. From November 18, 2022, in 99 days of Pancharatna Yatra, I have covered 88 constituencies by travelling 10,000 km. The yatra has reached 55 lakh people directly and 3 crore via social media. More than 700 varieties of garlands made from agriculture products were presented to me. The people’s response is an inspiration to me.”

‘BJP’s promises only in speeches’

Kumaraswamy said, “BJP’s programmes have been restricted to speeches. For example, during the yatra, a woman revealed that they never got water in the tap of Jal Jeevan Mission, in a village. Swachh Bharath Mission has not covered all the population. Many people of several villages in North Karnataka still do not have toilets. Unlike other parties, I have visited villages and met the people. So, I know their problems. Hence, the people should give five year full-term government to regional party built by H D Deve Gowda to resolve all their problems.”

“People’s love has made the JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda to participate in the event, with doctor’s permission,” Kumaraswamy said.

JD(S) state president C M Ibrahim said that they would protest for scrapping 4% quota to minorities on Monday. People who have come to the convention are the ones not brought, but the ones who have come on their own.

Ayub Khan, former National President (NP) of Indian New Congress Party (INCP), joined JD(S) party, on the occasion.

H D Revanna, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, Prajwal and Suraj Revanna, MLAs G T Devegowda, Sa Ra Mahesh, Ashwin Kumar, Bandeppa Kashempur and other JD(S) leaders from across the state participated.