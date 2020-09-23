BS Yediyurappa to continue as Karnataka CM : Somanna

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will continue as the chief minister for the entire term, said Housing Minister V Somanna on Wednesday.

"Yediyurappa is giving good administration in the state. The BJP central leaders are also happy with his works. There is no question of changing him," Somanna told reporters here.

Somanna was in Delhi to meet Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to seek more houses under the central scheme to rural beneficiaries.

To a question on several state leaders' unhappiness over the CM's style of functioning, Somanna said that whatever the differences in the party, the top leaders would resolve this.

On corruption charges against family members of Yediyurappa, he stated, "there is no truth in it. Earlier also there were several allegations against children of Chief Ministers. Nothing has come out from it," he said.