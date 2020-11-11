BS Yediyurappa's son pumped a lot of money into Sira bypoll, says Congress

The Congress put up a tough fight in Sira and tasted defeat by a slim margin even with the BJP pumping in a lot of money into the bypoll, former AICC general secretary and MLC B K Hariprasad said on Wednesday.

"Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's son caused a heavy flow of money in Sira by-elections, but the Congress posed a fight and tasted defeat with a low margin of votes even in such a situation," said Hariprasad.

In RR Nagar, people voted for the candidate and not for the party, he said. "Munirathna got credit for the work done during the Covid-19 situation, and welfare measures initiated by the Congress," Hariprasad added.

'AIMIM snatched Mahagathbandhan votes'

The Congress had extended full support to Tejashwi Yadav who led the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar Assembly elections, but the AIMIM snatched many votes of the Mahagathbandhan, Hariprasad noted.

'CBI probe into Yogeshgouda Goudar murder case political vendetta'

Terming the CBI probe against former minister Vinay Kulkarni in the Yogeshgouda Goudar murder case 'political vendetta' by BJP leaders, Hariprasad stated that Yediyurappa lacked faith in courts in the state. Therefore, the case was handed over to the CBI when the case was in the final stage of hearing at the sessions court, he said.