BSP demands MP Renukacharya's arrest over fake caste certificate

Bahujan Samaj Party, on Friday, has demanded police to arrest Honnali MLA and chief minister's political secretary MP Renukacharya for obtaining Beda Jangama SC certificate for his daughter when he is of Hindu Lingayat Jangama caste by birth. The party demanded the Karnataka Assembly Speaker to disqualify him from the post of legislator.

Speaking to media persons, Bahujan Samaj Party District Unit President D Hanumantappa said the elected representative has misused his power for personal gains.

"He obtained SC certificate for government employment of his daughter and thus snatched right of people belonging to Scheduled Castes. The MLA is safeguarding those who are obtaining fake caste certificates," added the president.

He said Vageesh Swamy who was elected from constituency meant for general category during zilla panchayat polls has reportedly obtained Beda Jangama caste certificate.

"BJP workers are promoting him as the party candidate from Mayakonda reserved for SC candidate. But Harihar tahasildar has made it clear that he had not issued Beda Jangama caste certificate to any one. So, Vageesh Swamy has obtained fake caste certificate and meting out injustice to SCs".

Hanumantappa further said that his party will stage a protest in front of deputy commissioner's office on March 28 and a memorandum will be submitted to Harihar tahasildar the next day. A massive protest will also be staged in Honnali on March 30.

Bahujan Samaj Party State Secretary H Mallesh said, Bengaluru North taluk tahasildar has issued Beda Jangama caste certificate to more than 600 people. The government must initiate disciplinary action against those obtained fake caste certificate by paying money.

Bahujan Samaj Party office-bearers Ranganath, Ramachandrappa, Venkatesh Babu and others were present in press conference.

