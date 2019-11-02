BSY, Amit Shah must resign: Congress on video clip

Armed with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s “confession” that the BJP aided the defection of the rebel legislators, the Congress on Saturday approached the Governor and also demanded the resignation of both the CM and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Both the Congress and the JD(S) plan to use Yediyurappa’s leaked video as evidence to bolster their case against the rebels in the Supreme Court.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao said the video clip confirmed their suspicion of "Operation Kamala" to bring down the coalition government. "When we earlier pointed this out, the BJP claimed that it had nothing to do with the resignation of 17 MLAs. This clip proves that the party's national leadership engineered this defection."

‘Murder of Democracy’

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in Assembly Siddaramaiah said by facilitating this defection, BJP had violated the constitutional provision under Schedule 10, which prohibits defection. The schedule 10 states that any member of legislature will disqualified if he voluntarily gives up the membership of his party or he votes or abstains from voting contrary to the directions of his party. "The BJP has murdered democracy and subverted the constitution," Siddaramaiah said.

Representation to governor

On Saturday afternoon, Congress leaders submitted a representation to Karnataka’s governor Vajubhai Vala, seeking dismissal of both union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yediyurappa. Further, they would also approach President of India on this matter, as he was the custodian of the Indian constitution, they said.

Meanwhile, the JD(S) too has approached the Apex Court in concern with the clip. "Our advocates have submitted this clip to the Court for its consideration," former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy told reporters.

The video clip of a purported conversation between Yediyurappa and BJP party leaders went viral on Friday. In the alleged clip, Yediyurappa is heard criticising his colleagues for not supporting the rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs on account of whom the BJP government came to power three months ago.