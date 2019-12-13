BSY Cabinet expansion likely to be delayed

Newly-elected BJP MLAs will have to wait longer as the expansion of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s Cabinet is now expected to happen only after the Jharkhand polls.

Due to hectic politicking during the five-phased polling in the northern state, the chief minister is expected to meet the party’s central leadership only after the elections are over after December 22.

While speculation is rife that the new ministers might be inducted only after Sankranti in January — owing to Yediyurappa’s staunch religious beliefs, as he avoids such events during Dhanurmasa, which is considered inauspicious for Hindus — the CM’s Cabinet colleagues say the inductions will happen by the end of December.

Speaking to reporters at Kuppur village in Tumakuru district, Yediyurappa said he has been directed to come to Delhi after eight days. “Cabinet expansion will take place after I return from Delhi and party leaders have asked me to come after eight days. The Cabinet will be expanded based on the assurances given by us to the legislators,” he said.

Yediyurappa, who had planned to expand his Cabinet soon after the bypolls, according to sources, was unhappy with the party’s central leadership as his request to meet the party president was rejected twice, citing the ongoing Parliament session and Jharkhand elections. As a result, he will now visit Delhi only after December 20.

Law Minister J C Madhuswamy, meanwhile, expressed confidence that the Cabinet will be expanded by the end of December.

According to sources, the chief minister and some of the newly-elected MLAs had staunch religious beliefs and were likely to avoid any ceremonies in the month of Dhanurmasa. So it will not be a surprise if the Cabinet expansion takes place only during Sankranti, sources added.