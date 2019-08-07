BSY cuts short Delhi trip; to visit Belagavi on Aug 8

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday cut short his visit to Delhi and returned to Bengaluru as he failed to meet the party president Amit Shah to discussion on cabinet expansion.

The CM, who came to the national capital on Monday night, told reporters that he could not meet top brass as they were busy with other works. The party leaders told him to come to Delhi after few days, he said.

Since the party top brass are in mourning due to the sudden death of senior leader and former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj, the party leaders told him to return Bengaluru immediately and review flood situation. They have also told him to come to Delhi after few days for discussion on cabinet expansion, he said.

The CM also said he has not discussed the cabinet expansion issue with anybody. Yediyurappa already sent a list of 50 legislators and the party asked him to come to Delhi for discussion. He is under pressure to expand his cabinet from within the party and outside the party.

The CM said he would visit Belagavi on Thursday and review the relief works being taken up in flood-hit areas.

With Belagavi and neighbouring districts witnessing heavy rain and flood for the past three days, the CM said he would visit the flood-hit areas.

He said he would stay in Belagavi for two days and will review the works. Instructions have been given to concerned officials to monitor the situation. There is no derth of funds to take up relief works, he said.

Instructions have been given to distribute compensation to affected families, he said.