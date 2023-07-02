BSY downplays Renukacharya's comments, says BJP leadership treating him well

Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa said on Sunday that the BJP top brass always treated him with respect. He was reacting to former minister and BJP leader M P Renukacharya allegations that a section of the party was targeting those who spoke in favour of Yediyurappa.

"I don't want to make any comment on what Renukacharya said. I spoke to him and advised him to follow the party discipline. Everything will be normal and there is no scope for differences in the party," he told reporters here.

"Nobody is targeting me in the party. The party central leaders treated me with respect. For that, I am thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah," Yediyurappa said.

Yediyurappa was in the national capital to meet the party leadership to discuss the political developments in the state, including the issue of selection of BJP floor leader in the Assembly.

A section of leaders in the state had said in open that the party lost due to 'ill-treatment' meted out to Yediyurappa by removing him midway as the CM.

Renukacharya, a close confidant of Yediyurappa, has been repeatedly attacking several BJP leaders including state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel for debacle of the BJP in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

The state BJP also issued show cause notice to him seeking explanation. Renukacharya further made fresh allegations that he got notice because he spoke in favour of Yediyurappa and all the followers of the former CM were being targeted by the state BJP leaders.