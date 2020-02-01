BSY hails 'pro-poor' budget, says Bengaluru will get boost

The B S Yediyurappa-led BJP government hailed the Union Budget, saying it will help Bengaluru and Karnataka in several ways.

Yediyurappa, the chief minister, said that the Bengaluru suburban rail project, for which Rs 18,600 crore has been announced, will be fast-tracked.

The Bengaluru-Chennai corridor, along with the “high emphasis” on startups and innovation, will also help Bengaluru, Yediyurappa said.

Approval for the suburban rail project is crucial for decongesting Bengaluru city, the CM said. “A long-pending demand has been fulfilled. The project will be taken up under public-private partnership. The state and Centre will each pitch in with 20% of the funds, while 60% of the required funds will be raised through loans,” Yediyurappa said.

The Budget, according to Yediyurappa, will increase productivity in the agriculture sector and double farmers’ income by 2022. Noting that Rs 1.03 lakh crore was allocated for infrastructure, he said it was an indication that the budget was ‘pro-growth’ and delivered a positive signal to investors.

Commenting on Kisan Rail and Kisan Udan, he said such schemes would facilitate speedy transportation of perishable agriculture products and boost farmers income. “Water conservation measures in 100 water-stressed districts, which form one-fifth of the area in India, will help farmers in districts where underground water has almost exhausted,” he said.