BSY inefficient, Modi no headmaster, says Siddaramaiah

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Friday dubbed Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa as “inefficient” while attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for appearing on television “repeatedly without any purpose.”

Siddaramaiah’s criticism was timed for Modi’s video conference with chief ministers of states where the Covid-19 situation is worrisome.

“CM has conceded that the situation has gone out of hands. The people of Karnataka will have to ask PM Narendra Modi now for solutions. How will Modi resolve Covid-19 crisis with such an inefficient CM?” Siddaramaiah asked.

According to the Congress leader, Bengaluru had 7,621 hospital beds - government and private - for Covid-19, of which 6,124 were occupied and 1,487 were available. “But more than 15,000 positive cases are being registered everyday. Has CM explained this reality to the PM?” Siddaramaiah asked.

On the same lines, Siddaramaiah said 65% ordinary beds, 96% high-dependency unit beds, 98% ICU beds and 97% ventilator beds were occupied. “And more than 15,000 patients are lining up in front of hospitals everyday. What should they do?” he asked.

He further accused Modi of increasing exports of oxygen when there was a shortage of oxygen.

“Mr PM Narendra Modi, the virus will not vanish if you repeatedly appear on television without any purpose. Also, you are not a headmaster to teach lessons to CMs. First, show your responsibility by fulfilling the requests placed by state governments,” Siddaramaiah said.

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader also shot off a letter to all his party legislators asking them to help citizens during the second Covid-19 wave with hospitalisation, oxygen, medicines, ambulances and other requirements.

Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar said he would hold talks with small businesses early next week following the government’s decision to close ‘non-essential’ shops till May 4 as per the Covid-19 guidelines. Shivakumar also demanded the government to provide Rs 25,000 aid to every household that suffered from unemployment due to the pandemic.

Taking a jibe at the government’s handling of the pandemic, Shivakumar said, “Should we call this second wave as the Yediyurappa wave or the Modi wave?”