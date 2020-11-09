BSY is foster son of corporate companies: Raitha Sangha President

Rajya Raitha Sangha President Badagalapura Nagendra criticised Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, calling him the 'foster son' of corporate companies.

Speaking to media persons here on Monday, he asked people not to call Yediyurappa, who took charge as chief minister in the name of farmers as the son of a farmer, as he is meting out injustice to farming community. "Yediyurappa, who climbed the ladder through his struggle for farming community, has changed his stand now. The government has passed legislations against farmers, Dalits and workers through ordinances. Farmers association condemns such legislations. State core committee meeting will be held in Dharwad on November 11. The next course of action will be decided there," he said.

He also urged the Centre to release grants to the state government to tackle the post-drought and post-flood situation. It must provide compensation to farmers who have lost their crops due to flood and drought. It must announce a special package of Rs 1 lakh crore to the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is releasing grants to many states even when they have not sought any aid. But he is turning blind eye to Karnataka, the farmer leader alleged.

He also demanded the government to set up paddy and maize procurement centres and sugar factories clear the pending dues to the growers, and demanded that it must fix a price of Rs 4,500 per tonne of sugarcane.

He also demanded the Centre not to implement Kasturirangan panel report on Western Ghats as it would enhance problems of tribal people and farmers of malnad region. Acacia trees must not be grown in MPM plantations. The government must take back forest land leased to MPM.

Rajya Raitha Sangha Honorary President Chamarasa Mali Patil, General Secretary Nulenuru Shankarappa and others were present in the press conference.