'BSY lacks knowledge on managing state finances'

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah has said that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had no knowledge of managing the finances of the state.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Siddaramaiah said that the state government had utterly failed in maintaining the finances and the chief minister had been busy saving his chair.

“Karnataka has not received its GST share of Rs 5,600 crore. Yediyurappa should insist Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release state’s legitimate share so that our employees are paid salaries and flood-affected people get compensation,” Siddaramaiah said.

Claiming that he had no faith in exit polls, Siddaramaiah described them as “estimates.” He said that Ministers Jagadish Shettar and K S EShwarappa were overlooking the results of Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections and were under an illusion about making India free from Congress.